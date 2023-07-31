Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams to hold public safety briefing with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to hold a public safety related briefing this morning.
The mayor will be joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
They are expected to speak at 10 a.m. from City Hall.
Watch their remarks streaming live on CBS News New York in the video player above.
