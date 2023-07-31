Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams to hold public safety briefing with Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to hold a public safety related briefing this morning.

The mayor will be joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

They are expected to speak at 10 a.m. from City Hall. 

Watch their remarks streaming live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 7:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.