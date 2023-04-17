Watch CBS News
NYC hospitals serving plant-based meals to reduce food-related emissions, Adams says

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made a climate and food-related announcement Monday in New York City. 

The mayor spoke at 10 a.m. from the New York City Health + Hospitals Culinary Center in Brooklyn.

He said the city will reduce its food-related emissions by 33% in 2030, in part by serving plant-based meals to hospital patients.

"Food impacts everything. It impacts our physical health, our mental health, our way of life. And today, we are saying to New Yorkers, and really to the globe, that it impacts our planet," Adams said Monday. "For the first time in the city's history, we're measuring just how much of an impact our food choices have on our emissions."

