Watch Live: British Airways Concorde jet returns to Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

British Airways Concorde set making its way back to Intrepid Museum

NEW YORK -- The British Airways Concorde jet is headed back to New York City's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

The supersonic jet holds the record for the fastest Transatlantic passenger flight in 1996 -- just two hours and 52 minutes from Heathrow to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Concorde left Brooklyn's Navy Yard on Wednesday morning and will now make its way up the Hudson River to Manhattan's West Side. A crane will then lift it back onto the Intrepid.

The decommissioned jet has been at the museum since 2003. It was removed for the first time last August for an extensive renovation.

Museum curators said the plane underwent meticulous treatment, including the removal of its paint coating and inspections for corrosion.

