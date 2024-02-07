Watch: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont set to deliver State of the State address

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont to deliver State of the State address today

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is set to deliver his State of the State address Wednesday.

Lamont will also release his fiscal year 2025 budget adjustment proposal, along with other legislation he's asking lawmakers to consider this year.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently delivered their State of the State addresses, too.

