Watch CBS News
Politics

Watch: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont set to deliver State of the State address

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont to deliver State of the State address today
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont to deliver State of the State address today 00:18

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is set to deliver his State of the State address Wednesday. 

Lamont will also release his fiscal year 2025 budget adjustment proposal, along with other legislation he's asking lawmakers to consider this year.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently delivered their State of the State addresses, too. 

Watch Lamont's speech at 1 p.m. streaming on CBS News New York

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 7:06 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.