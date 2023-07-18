Watch CBS News
Watch #ClubCalvi's virtual meetup with author Danielle Trussoni about her book "The Puzzle Master"

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - It was a big day for the CBS New York Book Club with Mary Calvi. 

Mary sat down for a virtual meetup with author Danielle Trussoni, who wrote the latest reader's choice "The Puzzle Master." 

It kept our Book Club hooked for more than five weeks, with members calling the thriller a "pageturner" that's "kept them on edge." 

You can watch the full meetup in the video above. 

July 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

