NYPD: Panic in Washington Square Park caused by fireworks

NEW YORK -- Panic in Washington Square Park sent people running for safety Sunday.

Video posted on social media shows crowds getting out of the park quickly after apparently hearing what sounded like gunfire.

Police say there were no shots fired and determined the sound was actually fireworks.

No injuries have been reported.