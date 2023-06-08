4 men wanted in connection to violent subway station robbery in Washington Heights

NEW YORK - Police are looking for four men accused in a violent subway robbery in Washington Heights.

It happened on June 2 at an A/C station on St. Nicholas Avenue and West 163rd Street.

Investigators say the group followed three men after they refused to hand them money, then attacked and robbed them.

The suspects allegedly hit one of the men with a helmet and punched the other two. Police say they took money out of two of the victims' pockets.

They got away in a white sedan.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.