Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Bystander hurt after 2 groups open fire on each other in Washington Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 person hurt after 2 groups open fire in Washington Heights
1 person hurt after 2 groups open fire in Washington Heights 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are looking for five people involved in a shooting in Washington Heights that left an innocent bystander hurt.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. 

Police say three armed men dragged a passenger and a driver out of a parked car on West 159th Street.

The men who had been in the car fought back and eventually both groups opened fire at each other before fleeing.

A 33-year-old man who wasn't involved was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 8:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.