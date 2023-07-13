Street blocks across New York City close for traffic, open for kids this summer

NEW YORK - Summer marks the start of Open Streets season across the city. The program allows nonprofits and schools to take over blocks and offer safe spaces for families. The Community League of the Heights has been using the opportunity to make a difference for decades.

The inter-generational bonds formed on the three blocks CLOTH manages last a lifetime, but the organization wants to make sure kids can slow down and be kids.

"We have so many opportunities just for us to be together, but ultimately it is for the children," said CLOTH program director Jon-Paul Dyson. "We don't too have many local parks we can get to within walking distance, so they come right outside and we're right here."

Andrea Dormeus stopped by to pick up some free books for her nieces. Living nearby has allowed her to enjoy the West 159th Street block party since her adult children were young, and she even spent time working at CLOTH.

"The kids have nowhere to go," Domeus said. "When they close the streets and they bring all these activities on the block, the kids can come out. The parents is very confident the kids can stay, you know, in the street, and then we have the summer youth that look out for them."

A group of recent high school graduates came to the block together as young girls and now work for CLOTH's Summer Youth Employment Program.

"It keeps you off the streets," Mirainy Arias said.

"It does keep you off the streets," agreed Greisy Zapata, "but it keeps you always wanting to help people around you, like I can totally do that for you."

CLOTH brings in enrichment from musicians with the Jazz Power Initiative to nutritionists to encourage the community. New York Presbyterian's Choosing Healthy and Active Lifestyles for Kids, or CHALK, program introduced an overnight oats recipe from ingredients provided by the CLOTH food pantry.

"At first you might not think it's tasty, but then you'll taste it and you'll like it," said Juan Lopez, who works for CHALK's Youth Market program. "I liked it with banana, but you can try it with many other fruits. It all depends on your taste."

Organizers hope opening minds to new ideas inspires more community connections, especially among teens.

"If we have a rowdy crowd, we want to make sure that we make them involved," said West 159th Street site supervisor Trina McCants. "We playing basketball? We want to make sure they're signing up for basketball. If we're playing football, we want to make sure they're doing that. We just have to get them involved so they can see we're here for them."

The three blocks CLOTH operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. are:

West 164th Street between Amsterdam and Edgecombe

West 159th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam

Academy Street between Broadway and Vermilyea

To find an open NYC street near you, click here.

