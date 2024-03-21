Watch CBS News
Washington Heights fire sends 4 children to hospital with smoke inhalation

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Five people, mostly children, have been hospitalized following a fire overnight in Washington Heights

A 1 and 2-year-old are in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation. The 2-year-old was also burned. 

Two 9-year-olds and a 29-year-old are also being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a six-story apartment building on Audubon Avenue between 175th and 176th streets.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the flames coming from the fifth floor.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control around midnight.

It appears residents from other units were allowed back inside.

Now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on March 21, 2024 / 5:05 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

