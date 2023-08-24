Watch CBS News
8 injured, including firefighter, in Washington Heights apartment building fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Eight people were injured in an apartment building fire in Washington Heights on Wednesday.

Flames could be seen at the top of the 30-story building on Eighth Avenue near Harlem River Drive.

Investigators say the fire started in a compactor.

One person suffered serious injuries. Six others suffered minor injuries, and we're told one firefighter is also being treated.

The cause is under investigation.

