8 injured, including firefighter, in Washington Heights apartment building fire

Fire at apartment building in Washington Heights injures 8 people

NEW YORK -- Eight people were injured in an apartment building fire in Washington Heights on Wednesday.

Flames could be seen at the top of the 30-story building on Eighth Avenue near Harlem River Drive.

Investigators say the fire started in a compactor.

One person suffered serious injuries. Six others suffered minor injuries, and we're told one firefighter is also being treated.

The cause is under investigation.