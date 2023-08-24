8 injured, including firefighter, in Washington Heights apartment building fire
NEW YORK -- Eight people were injured in an apartment building fire in Washington Heights on Wednesday.
Flames could be seen at the top of the 30-story building on Eighth Avenue near Harlem River Drive.
Investigators say the fire started in a compactor.
One person suffered serious injuries. Six others suffered minor injuries, and we're told one firefighter is also being treated.
The cause is under investigation.
