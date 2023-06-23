Warren Township offers teens free lifeguard certification, boosts pay in order to open pool

WARREN, N.J. -- There are ongoing concerns about lifeguard shortages at Tri-State Area pools and beaches as summer gets into full swing.

In New Jersey, Warren Township is trying to solve the problem by training teens at the Warrenbrook Pool.

"I just like to be a lifeguard because I'd rather have a job where I'm more active," said trainee Adam Sandborg, 15.

The pool came close to shutting down for the summer because it didn't have enough lifeguard applicants. The county started offering free lifeguard certification and upped pay to almost $20/hour.

"For me, I probably would've done it even if the pay was lower, but I think definitely it helps some people want to be a lifeguard," said trainee Maddy Landes.

Down the Jersey Shore, the borough of Beachwood announced swimming was not allowed at its river beach because of a lifeguard shortage.

The Warrenbrook Pool used to have around 20 lifeguards every season.

"Just after COVID, we saw a drop off, for sure. Prior to that, I really never had a problem hiring lifeguards," said pool director Bill Nickel.

It's not just a New Jersey problem. New York has also had to offer incentives.

"It seems the groups I have had, have had more difficulty doing the physical aspects of being a lifeguard. So I don't know if that's just the phones and being home on the computer and playing video games or what it is," said Nickel.

"A lot of people think they aren't really strong swimmers, and it's kind of a lot of responsibility," said trainee Sejal Pate.

"When I was little, I had an incident in the water, and I feel like that I would like to learn," said trainee Gabriel Aparicio. "It happens to anyone and we'll be there for them."

The teens' 20 hours of training is wrapping up soon and officials hope to open the pool by July 4.