Watch CBS News
Local News

Warning period takes effect for overweight trucks on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Warning period begins for overweight trucks on BQE
Warning period begins for overweight trucks on BQE 00:22

NEW YORK -- A 90-day warning period begins Thursday for overweight trucks on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Authorities will hand out warnings along the city-owned stretch of the roadway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street. 

The new system uses automated sensors to determine a truck's weight. 

Transportation officials say the crackdown is needed to help protect the aging roadway. 

The city will start issuing violations on Nov. 8.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.