Warning period takes effect for overweight trucks on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

Warning period begins for overweight trucks on BQE

NEW YORK -- A 90-day warning period begins Thursday for overweight trucks on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Authorities will hand out warnings along the city-owned stretch of the roadway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street.

The new system uses automated sensors to determine a truck's weight.

Transportation officials say the crackdown is needed to help protect the aging roadway.

The city will start issuing violations on Nov. 8.