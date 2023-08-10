Warning period takes effect for overweight trucks on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway
NEW YORK -- A 90-day warning period begins Thursday for overweight trucks on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.
Authorities will hand out warnings along the city-owned stretch of the roadway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street.
The new system uses automated sensors to determine a truck's weight.
Transportation officials say the crackdown is needed to help protect the aging roadway.
The city will start issuing violations on Nov. 8.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.