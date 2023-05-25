Walmart truck tips over in North Bellmore crash, 6 hurt
NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. -- Six people were hurt in a crash with a Walmart truck on Long Island.
The tractor trailer was turned over on its side. Other cars and a school bus were also involved.
The crash happened in a Stop & Shop parking lot in North Bellmore on Thursday morning.
Newbridge Road was closed from Jerusalem Avenue to Waring Street.
None of the injuries were life-threatening.
