Watch CBS News
Local News

Possible human remains discovered in Wall Township, New Jersey, sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sources: Possible human remains found in Wall Township, New Jersey
Sources: Possible human remains found in Wall Township, New Jersey 00:59

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- What appear to be human remains have been found in Monmouth County, New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources say a construction crew discovered the remains Tuesday on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road in Wall Township.

Chopper 2 flew over the lot, which sits between two neighboring homes, Wednesday morning. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including an investigation underway in Wall Township, New Jersey. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

The county prosecutor's office and local police are investigating. They ask people to avoid the area, but say the surrounding neighborhood is not believed to be in any danger. 

No further details have been released, but CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this post when more information becomes available.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 11:54 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.