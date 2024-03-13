Possible human remains discovered in Wall Township, New Jersey, sources say

Sources: Possible human remains found in Wall Township, New Jersey

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- What appear to be human remains have been found in Monmouth County, New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources say a construction crew discovered the remains Tuesday on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road in Wall Township.

Chopper 2 flew over the lot, which sits between two neighboring homes, Wednesday morning.

The county prosecutor's office and local police are investigating. They ask people to avoid the area, but say the surrounding neighborhood is not believed to be in any danger.

No further details have been released, but CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this post when more information becomes available.