3 sought in connection to livery cab driver robbery in the Bronx

3 wanted for question in robbery of cab driver in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police have released video of three individuals wanted for questioning in the robbery of a livery cab driver in the Bronx.

It happened Wednesday night in the Wakefield section.

Police say the driver was dropping off three individuals at a building on Barnes Avenue near East 231st Street around 10:30 p.m. when one of the individuals "simulated a firearm."

The individual allegedly took about $500 from the driver before the three got out of the vehicle and ran into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.