Report: Voting machines down in Mercer County due to glitch

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW JERSEY -- Voting machines are reportedly down across Mercer County, New Jersey due to a glitch. 

According to the Robbinsville Township website, there are ballot printing and scanning issues. 

County officials said they're working to fix the issue, but there could be a delay in counting ballots Tuesday night. 

Voters are still able to cast their votes with a standard ballot. 

First published on November 8, 2022 / 12:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

