Report: Voting machines down in Mercer County due to glitch
NEW JERSEY -- Voting machines are reportedly down across Mercer County, New Jersey due to a glitch.
According to the Robbinsville Township website, there are ballot printing and scanning issues.
County officials said they're working to fix the issue, but there could be a delay in counting ballots Tuesday night.
Voters are still able to cast their votes with a standard ballot.
