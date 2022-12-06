Vote today on landmark status of Julius' Bar in West Village

NEW YORK -- Julius' Bar in the West Village could gain landmark status Tuesday.

The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote on whether to assign the designation to the iconic gay bar on West 10th Street.

The bar is credited with playing a key role in the history of the LGBTQ civil rights movement.

Back in 1966, it was the site of a protest that challenged regulations banning the serving of alcohol to LGBTQ people in the city.