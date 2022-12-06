Watch CBS News
Local News

Vote today on landmark status of Julius' Bar in West Village

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Julius' Bar up for landmark status
Julius' Bar up for landmark status 00:28

NEW YORK -- Julius' Bar in the West Village could gain landmark status Tuesday. 

The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote on whether to assign the designation to the iconic gay bar on West 10th Street. 

The bar is credited with playing a key role in the history of the LGBTQ civil rights movement. 

Back in 1966, it was the site of a protest that challenged regulations banning the serving of alcohol to LGBTQ people in the city. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.