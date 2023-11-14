Watch CBS News
Vote now for CBS New York Book Club's next choice

By Danielle Parker

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Hello, CBS New York Book Club - the time is now to vote for our next book to read. 

Voting will close on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the books and read excerpts.

CLICK HERE to join our Book Club!

The Readers' Choice will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 28.  

Vote now by selecting your choice and clicking "Submit." 

