Volunteers to mark 9/11 Day of service at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people are expected to show up at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum today for what's billed as the country's largest day of charitable service.

9/11 Day has become an annual tradition, a time when volunteers try to capture those moments when the country came together during a tragic and scary time to help one another.

Starting at 8 a.m., close to 5,000 volunteers will be working in assembly lines at the museum to pack boxes of food for pantries citywide.

It's the first of a two-day marathon to help those facing hunger. The goal is to pack 1.5 million health and nonperishable meals for City Harvest and Food Bank for New York City.

9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance was founded in 2002 in an effort to transform the somber anniversary into a day to remember the unity and shared humanity seen in the aftermath of the terror attack.

Organizers hope these actions will stand as a tribute to those lost or injured that day. Several high profile volunteers are expected to help out, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and cast members of several Broadway shows.

September is also Hunger Action Month, an annual national campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity.