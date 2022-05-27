Visitation to be held today for Daniel Enriquez, man shot to death in apparent random attack on subway

NEW YORK -- A visitation will be held Friday for the man shot to death in an apparent random attack on the subway.

Loved ones of Daniel Enriquez will gather from 2 to 7 p.m. at James Romanelli-Stephen Funeral Home in Ozone Park, Queens.

The 48-year-old was shot and killed on his way to brunch last Sunday.

The suspect was arrested days later, and authorities say he has a lengthy criminal history.