Visitation to be held today for Daniel Enriquez, man shot to death in apparent random attack on subway

NEW YORK -- A visitation will be held Friday for the man shot to death in an apparent random attack on the subway

Loved ones of Daniel Enriquez will gather from 2 to 7 p.m. at James Romanelli-Stephen Funeral Home in Ozone Park, Queens.

The 48-year-old was shot and killed on his way to brunch last Sunday

The suspect was arrested days later, and authorities say he has a lengthy criminal history. 

First published on May 27, 2022 / 7:29 AM

