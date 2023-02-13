Virginia Johnson leaves legacy at Dance Theatre of Harlem

NEW YORK -- After a celebrated career on and behind the stage, ballerina Virginia Johnson will soon step down as artistic director of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, where she started dancing more than five decades ago.

In 1969, Arthur Mitchell, who broke barriers as the first Black principal dancer at the New York City Ballet, created a company for dancers of all colors. Johnson was among the first to join Dance Theatre of Harlem, having faced her own challenges breaking into the industry.

"I didn't want to be given the chance to do this because I was Black, but because I really could do it best," Johnson recalled.

The team toured around the world. Many of those watching, like current company dancer Alexandra Hutchinson when she was a child, had never experienced this kind of cast.

"It's really exceptional," Hutchinson said, "because I remember the first time I saw Dance Theatre of Harlem, and my life was changed forever because just seeing Black and brown bodies on stage in such a graceful element is so beautiful to see."

But in 2004, the tour took a financially-forced hiatus, keeping audiences from the awe-inspiring performances. That is until 2013, when Mitchell enlisted the help of Johnson once again, handing over the helm as artistic director.

"It helps if you can see the encouragement of someone like you in front of you, but you don't need that," insisted Johnson. "What you need is the engine inside of you being strongest, being able to say, I don't see anybody like that, but I know that I belong there."

After 12 years of revived success, Johnson finally feels ready to retire. Her successor, current DTH school director Robert Garland, plans to connect to today's dancers through his choreography expertise, creating well-rounded artists capable of leading the field in every aspect of the industry.

"The pandemic taught a lot of dancers that they can do more than go into a studio and move their body around," Garland said.

"To have leaders at the front of the room who have had these super-successful careers, and know that it was possible in a time when it was really not," said company dancer David Wright, "is amazing."

"It's serving because it's giving other people the idea of what's possible," Johnson said.

Johnson only plans to slow down slightly in her retirement.

"Aside from a good long sleep, I'm looking forward to going back to being a creative artist, myself," she said. "I've had several projects for a while that I've had to put on the back burner, so I'm looking forward to getting back to them."

The final performances under Virginia Johnson's leadership, along with the Vision Gala honoring her, happen April 19-23. For more information, click here.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.