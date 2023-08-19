Watch CBS News
Vietnam War veterans honored at Long Island VFW Post

CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. -- Nearly 50 Vietnam War veterans were honored on Long Island on Saturday.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino presented the veterans with commemorative pins at the VFW Post in Center Moriches.

"These veterans really did not get the respect that they deserved when they came home. It's a little late, but we're happy to be here to do it, and I'm honored to do this as part of my job," Garbarino said.

Many Vietnam veterans are marking 50 years since their time of service in the war, which lasted until 1975.

