Vietnam veteran on Long Island copes with PTSD through art: "It saved my life"

EASTPORT, N.Y. -- Decades after his service, a Vietnam veteran is coping with his PTSD in a way just a few years ago, he never imagined.

For decades, Army veteran John Melillo tucked away stories from his service in Vietnam. He was drafted in 1970 after graduating from Cornell in 1969. He ended up in Long Binh, Vietnam, the biggest military installation in the country.

"I came home in 1972 ... found a job in Manhattan and I ran a New York City race at a New York City speed," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.

He lived a busy life working in marketing and printing, and raising a family on Long Island.

"I didn't realize 'til 45 years later when I retired that all that running and all that effort was to mask some of the things I had seen and experienced in Vietnam. I started having nightmares. Not only nightmares, I was having daymares," Melillo said.

It was at the VA he learned he was battling PTSD, but they helped direct him down a path he never explored before -- healing through art.

"It's a path to solace," he said. "I try to focus on the 'life goes on' positive side."

Melillo brings photos he took in Vietnam back to life on canvas.

The 74-year-old only started painting about five years ago. Now his art is featured in galleries and has opened his world to helping others seeking the same solace.

"Find something that you can focus on that's positive, that you can deal with, that you can do and let that be your path to healing," Melillo said.

"Would you say art changed your life?" DeAngelis asked.

"It saved my life. It saved it," Melillo said.

Melillo will have about 75 pieces on display at the Southampton Cultural Center this weekend and next weekend, and he'll be there to share more about his work. For more information, visit artfeelingsjm.com.