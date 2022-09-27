Watch CBS News
Local News

Bronx student honored alongside other young poets at the White House

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx High School senior is National Student Poet honoree
Bronx High School senior is National Student Poet honoree 01:02

WASHINGTON -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden honored young poets, including a Bronx student, in a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

The First Lady welcomed the five honorees from the 2022 National Student Poets Program.

Dr. Biden, who teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, spoke about poetry's impact on young minds.

Vidhatrie Keetha, a senior at Horace Mann School in the Bronx, says her poetry is influenced by mythology and folklore.

The teenager read her poem titled "Generations" at the White House: "The moon is lightless tonight. No sliver of truth is left to guide us. I am sorry for having to leave you here to become prey to snakes and parasites, but I have nothing else left."

Vidhatrie's other hobbies include reading, drawing and music.

The five students get $5,000 each.

The National Student Poets Program began in 2012.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 7:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.