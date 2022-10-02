SUV driver wanted after video shows suspect shooting parked cars in Whitestone, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver accused of shooting at multiple parked cars in Queens. In one instance, the gunfire struck a home where three people were sleeping inside.

The NYPD released new surveillance video on Sunday and they're asking for help finding the person who was behind the wheel of a black SUV, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported.

The SUV was seen driving through a neighborhood in Whitestone at around 1 a.m. Thursday. The driver allegedly shot at four parked cars.

The video from police shows someone inside the SUV striking a 2007 Chevy van parked at the corner of 154th and 21st Street. A few minutes earlier, the suspect reportedly shot at a Jeep Wrangler on 15th Drive and 149th Street.

In the same hour, police said the driver shot at a yellow cab parked at 154th and 22nd Avenue and a Chevy Silverado on 20th Road.

One of those shots struck a home where three people were inside sleeping. No one inside the home was hurt.

Residents were alarmed and said incidents like this are unusual in the neighborhood.

Anyone who recognizes the black SUV or has any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.