Caught on video: Man rescued from NYC's Hudson River

NEW YORK -- The NYPD and FDNY rescued a man who fell into the Hudson River early Tuesday morning on Manhattan's West Side.

Police said they responded to a call for help shortly after 7 a.m. near Pier 57 in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Chopper 2 flew over the frantic scene, as more than a dozen first responders rushed to pull the man out of the water.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around New York City and the surrounding area. Watch more local news streaming live on CBS News New York: http://cbsnews.com/newyork/live Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, April 16, 2024

At least three rescuers wearing diving equipment lowered themselves into the river to help the man stay afloat, while the others stayed on the pier and set up a ladder that he used to climb out. A rescue boat could also be seen off in the distance ready to respond as needed.

Several first responders helped lift the man, who appeared to be weak from the ordeal, back over the protective barrier and onto a stretcher. He was then taken to Lenox Hill Greenwich Village for evaluation, and was said to be in good condition.

Police said the 43-year-old man had somehow gone under the pier before he fell into the water. It's unclear why he was down there or what caused him to fall in.

Pier 57 is home to a rooftop park that sits between Little Island and the Chelsea Piers Golf Club at 15th Street and Eleventh Avenue. The rescue took place shortly after sunrise, and New Yorkers could be seen going about their morning routines, cycling and running along the waterfront.

The U.S. Geological Survey records the river temperature at nearby Pier 84, and reports it was approximately 48 degrees when the man fell in around 7 a.m.