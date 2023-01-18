Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery crash on Long Island Expressway

Good Samaritans save woman after fiery crash on Long Island
Good Samaritans save woman after fiery crash on Long Island 00:21

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Good Samaritans were caught on camera helping a driver after a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Video shows thick flames coming from a car after it overturned Monday in the westbound lanes near exit 62.

Police say a woman struck the median, then her car caught fire.

Good Samaritans pulled her out.

She's now in critical condition at an area hospital.

