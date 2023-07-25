Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Out-of-control driver nearly hits woman & child before slamming into home in Brooklyn

Driver in custody after slamming into home in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Driver in custody after slamming into home in Borough Park, Brooklyn 00:19

NEW YORK -- Video shows the moment a woman and child narrowly avoided being struck by an out-of-control driver in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on 59th Street in Borough Park.

Police say the 29-year-old driver had stolen the SUV and lost control after getting behind the wheel.

In the video, the driver can be seen swerving down the street before driving onto the sidewalk and slamming into a metal fence.

The driver allegedly got out and ran after crashing.

Police say he was arrested a few blocks away a short time later. Charges are pending.

No one was injured.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:08 PM

