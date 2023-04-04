Watch CBS News
Local News

Video captures lightning striking top of One World Trade Center during Saturday's storm

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center 00:27

NEW YORK -- Manhattan got quite the light show over the weekend. 

Cameras, courtesy of EarthCam, captured lightning striking the top of One World Trade Center on Saturday night. 

The skyscraper's spire is often struck by lightning. According to the Port Authority, it protects the surrounding area.

At 1,776 feet, the spire is the tallest point in New York City. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.