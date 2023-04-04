Video captures lightning striking top of One World Trade Center during Saturday's storm
NEW YORK -- Manhattan got quite the light show over the weekend.
Cameras, courtesy of EarthCam, captured lightning striking the top of One World Trade Center on Saturday night.
The skyscraper's spire is often struck by lightning. According to the Port Authority, it protects the surrounding area.
At 1,776 feet, the spire is the tallest point in New York City.
