Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on camera: Bear breaks into Connecticut home, makes off with frozen lasagna

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. -- A bear was caught on camera breaking into a Connecticut house.

Helena Richardson got an alert from her Ring cameras inside her Barkhamsted home.

The video shows the animal wandering from room to room and even raiding the freezer.

Richardson says the bear grabbed a lasagna, then ultimately left the house through a window.

"It was very hard to believe. My mom made some lasagna, I left it in the freezer, and the bear just, you know, took it," she said.

No one was hurt, but the homeowner was left with plenty of damage.

Experts say bear encounters in that area are on the rise.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 7:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.