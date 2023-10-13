Caught on camera: Bear breaks into Connecticut home, makes off with frozen lasagna

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. -- A bear was caught on camera breaking into a Connecticut house.

Helena Richardson got an alert from her Ring cameras inside her Barkhamsted home.

The video shows the animal wandering from room to room and even raiding the freezer.

Richardson says the bear grabbed a lasagna, then ultimately left the house through a window.

"It was very hard to believe. My mom made some lasagna, I left it in the freezer, and the bear just, you know, took it," she said.

No one was hurt, but the homeowner was left with plenty of damage.

Experts say bear encounters in that area are on the rise.