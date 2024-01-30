Victim recounts terrifying Long Island home invasion: "It's a miracle that I'm alive"

NORTH HILLS, N.Y. - Three men posing as utility workers are on the loose after a home invasion in an affluent North Shore Long Island community.

The crime took place on Monday at 11 a.m., when many neighbors were home, and heard the screams.

"I am just very shaken up right now. Very achy, and I'm just laying down," the victim said.

We are withholding the identity of the victim 69-year-old victim, who was attacked inside her multimillion dollar North Hills home.

The culprits are a trio disguised as utility workers.

"I have a camera, and could see them approaching. They had the big orange hats on, neon green and black gloves and boots, sunglasses, masks," the victim said.

Earlier in the week, there had been a gas leak on Folie Court. The homeowner presumed these were the same legitimate workers.

She was alone, except for a male caretaker.

"When they rang the doorbell, the aide opened it up. They had a folder. They looked professional. They put a gun to his head," she said.

He was dragged up to her bedroom.

"They didn't say anything. They threw me to the ground. The first thing out of my mouth, being a Christian, was 'Jesus, help me,'" she said. "They were holding my mouth down because I kept on screaming."

While she struggled, her aide locked himself in a room, opened a window and shouted for help. A family nearby heard the cries.

"I heard a male voice screaming over and over again, and I saw a white BMW that was parked right over there," Qi Cheng Yang said.

As 911 was called, the robbers escaped down Shelter Rock Road with undetermined proceeds.

"Criminals are evolving," Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly said.

Donnelly said cameras and phone calls are crucial.

"If you're not sure, call the gas company and ask, 'Did you send somebody to my house?'" Donnelly said.

The victim said she suffered minor physical injuries, but major psychological ones.

"Three big guys holding me down, and me screaming," she said.

Suddenly, things changed.

"They left their folder. They left ties. They ran out of here so fast. I don't know why they let me go. It's a miracle that I'm alive," she said.