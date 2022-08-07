Veterans honored on Purple Heart Appreciation Day in New York

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- Sunday is Purple Heart Appreciation Day, a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.

Veterans and family members told stories of heroism during a ceremony in the afternoon at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, New York.

It was on this day in 1782 that George Washington ordered the creation of the Badge of Military Merit, the inspiration for the Purple Heart.

"When you come in these doors, it's quite an honor. It's an experience. A lot of people can't understand it," Evarist LeMay said. "Some of these veterans have served with me when I was only 17 years old."

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced state landmarks will be illuminated purple on Sunday night.