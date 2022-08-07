Watch CBS News
Local News

Veterans honored on Purple Heart Appreciation Day in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Purple Heart Appreciation Day honors brave service members
Purple Heart Appreciation Day honors brave service members 00:50

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- Sunday is Purple Heart Appreciation Day, a day to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.

Veterans and family members told stories of heroism during a ceremony in the afternoon at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, New York.

It was on this day in 1782 that George Washington ordered the creation of the Badge of Military Merit, the inspiration for the Purple Heart.

"When you come in these doors, it's quite an honor. It's an experience. A lot of people can't understand it," Evarist LeMay said. "Some of these veterans have served with me when I was only 17 years old."

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced state landmarks will be illuminated purple on Sunday night.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 7:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.