Watch CBS News
Health

Veteran NYPD Officer Melissa Quinones talks about finding life saving match through Kidneys for Communities

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Veteran NYPD officer talks about finding life saving kidney transplant
Veteran NYPD officer talks about finding life saving kidney transplant 03:43

NEW YORK -- In recent years, the CDC has named kidney disease as a leading cause of death in the country. 

Around 37 million people suffer from it nationwide. That number once included veteran NYPD Officer Melissa Quinones. 

After receiving an end-stage renal disease diagnosis in 2018 and not finding a successful match among her inner circle, Quinones got connected with the nonprofit Kidneys for Communities in July 2021.

Through their Kidneys for First Responders initiative, she found an anonymous donor and underwent a successful transplant. 

We spoke with Quinones, who came back on the job four months after surgery, about her experience, along with Kidneys for Communities CEO Atul Agnihotri. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.