Veteran NYPD Officer Melissa Quinones talks about finding life saving match through Kidneys for Communities

NEW YORK -- In recent years, the CDC has named kidney disease as a leading cause of death in the country.

Around 37 million people suffer from it nationwide. That number once included veteran NYPD Officer Melissa Quinones.

After receiving an end-stage renal disease diagnosis in 2018 and not finding a successful match among her inner circle, Quinones got connected with the nonprofit Kidneys for Communities in July 2021.

Through their Kidneys for First Responders initiative, she found an anonymous donor and underwent a successful transplant.

We spoke with Quinones, who came back on the job four months after surgery, about her experience, along with Kidneys for Communities CEO Atul Agnihotri.

