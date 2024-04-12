The Vessel at Hudson Yards is reopening. Here's how soon.

The Vessel is set to reopen at Hudson Yards

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has exclusively learned that the Vessel at Hudson Yards will re-open this summer.

It first opened in 2019, but the interactive artwork was closed in 2021 after several people died by suicide there.

It eventually re-opened just at the ground-level base, but now the developer of Hudson Yards says half of the structure will have barriers placed on four of Vessel's stairwells and adjoining platforms.

A spokesperson for Hudson Yards said in par, "Through a closely coordinated effort with Thomas Heatherwick and Heatherwick Studio, we have developed a plan to install floor-to-ceiling steel mesh on Vessel while also preserving the unique experience that has drawn millions of visitors from around the globe."

The first two levels will be fully open.

As for the upper levels, the portions that have the added barriers will be open.

The top level will remain closed since the mesh needs to be secured at the top and bottom of each level of the structure and that's not possible at the very top. The steel mesh, they say, cannot be cut or removed by visitors.