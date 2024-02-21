Nearly 100 dogs rescued from poor living conditions in New Jersey

Over 90 puppies, dogs rescued from filthy conditions in Vernon Township

VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Nearly 100 dogs were rescued from filthy living conditions in New Jersey on Tuesday, officials say.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says more than 90 maltreated dogs were found on property belonging to a "self-described animal rescue group" in Vernon Township.

ASPCA assisted the Sussex County prosecutor's office and the Vernon Township Police Department in the removal of the puppies and dogs. They say they also found deceased dogs on the property.

Some of the dogs reportedly had untreated medical conditions, and some were even found living in cars.

The Sussex County prosecutor's office told ASPCA the property owners, Gizela Juric and Ronald Colgan, are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Juric was previously charged with animal cruelty in connection with another dog's death earlier this month.

The dogs will be taken to ASPCA's Cruelty Recovery Center.