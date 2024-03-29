$1 million worth of merchandise stolen from Toms River jewelry store
TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Police say $1 million worth of merchandise was stolen from a jewelry store in Toms River this week.
It happened sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday at Venzio Jewelers in the Ocean County Mall.
It's unknown how many people were involved in the burglary.
Police say the suspect or suspects entered a vacant store next to Venzio Jewelers and cut a hole in the wall of the jewelry store's rear office.
According to police, the suspect or suspects allegedly cut the phone and alarm cables, then apparently used a torch to gain access to a safe and removed approximately $1 million worth of jewelry.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Toms River Police.