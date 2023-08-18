Highlighters, USB drives & ballpoint pens: Experts warn kids could be hiding vape pens in plain sight

Experts warn parents kids may be hiding vape pens, cannabis in plain sight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Parents and teachers are being warned about vape pens that look just like everyday items, making them easy for kids to hide.

As CBS New York's Dave Carlin reports, Tri-State Area law enforcement and educators are serious about keeping students away from tobacco and cannabis as they head back to school.

"It's very alarming, it's very dangerous, it's very concerning," said Brittany Boddie-Blackmon, a teacher and owner of Beyond the Classroom, a school supplies store in Paterson.

She's reacting to new warnings about e-cigarettes disguised as highlighter markers with flavors that draw kids to them. She sells traditional highlighters in her store, but online, the nearly identical fakes are popular, used for vaping.

"Today's society, it's like the Wild West. Everything is wide open," customer Joe Robertson said.

Other vapes can be made to look like USB drives, ballpoint pens and phones.

Experts say when it comes to school supplies, keep track of what you buy, and if you notice something different in their bookbag or backpack, investigate.

"Both at school and at home, everybody should be checking constantly on the children," Boddie-Blackmon said.

"Tell them, look, this is not good for you," Robertson said.

"Parents should definitely warn kids not to vape," said Dr. Christina Zhang, medical director at MiDoctor Health. "The parents should communicate to their children and then to educate them what does it do to your body, to your brain ... It's toxic to your body. It causes cancer. It can cause lung disease. It can cause you to lose focus."

"Please don't use the illegal marketplace," said Justin S. Meyers, the NYPD's public safety chief of operations.

The NYPD and the New York City sheriff joined forces to crack down on illegal sales of baked goods made with marijuana, popular with young people.

In July, a pair of raids went down.

"It resulted in two arrests in two different locations and the seizure of all the baked goods ... and they were disposed of," New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda said.

Remember, with vapes and cannabis hiding in plain sight, learn to look closer.