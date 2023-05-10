Father's homemade vape pen operation fueled Brooklyn fire that killed mother and teenage daughter, sources say

NEW YORK -- Sources now say the fire that killed a mother and daughter Tuesday in Brooklyn is no longer considered suspicious.

Sources tell CBS2 the father was using chemicals to make vape pens inside the East New York home, which caused the flames to spread.

A 36-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were killed in the overnight blaze on Fountain Avenue. Three other children, 9-14, were also hospitalized.

Two are still fighting for their lives, and one remains in critical condition.

The father was also treated for burns to his hands.

Investigators initially suspected the fire was intentionally set after finding some kind of accelerant. They now believe it was a chemical used in the vape pens, sources say.

Neighbors told CBS2 the family is a "pillar of the community" and runs a nearby deli.

So far, no charges have been filed.