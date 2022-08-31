Artist Vincent Ballentine repairs vandalized Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The mural of hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls that was vandalized in Brooklyn last week has been repaired.

Sometime late Thursday or early Friday, someone splattered dark-colored paint and wrote the words "East Coast" on the artwork at St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, which is close to where Biggie grew up.

He was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997.

The mural's artist, Vincent Ballentine, said his first step was to remove the chunks of paint defacing the artwork.

"So I can just get it flattened enough so the paint that I put on top of it doesn't, isn't exposed by that, and then basically just come back in with my magical can sprays and have fun," he explained.

Ballentine posted video on Instagram Tuesday afternoon showing the restored mural.

So far, no arrests have been made for the vandalism.