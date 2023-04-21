Commuter Alert: Van Wyck Expressway weekend lane closures for construction

NEW YORK -- Drivers are going to see big changes on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens starting Friday night.

The State Department of Transportation said there will be lane and ramp closures in both directions between Exit 4 to Liberty Avenue and Exit 6 to Jamaica Avenue.

Workers will be replacing a Long Island Rail Road bridge and widening the expressway, according to DOT.

Traffic changes are in effect from around 7 p.m. Friday to around 6 a.m. Monday.