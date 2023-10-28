Van Wyck Expressway lane, exit ramp closures in effect over weekend

Lane, exit ramp closures go into effect on Van Wyck Expressway

NEW YORK -- Drivers in Queens can expect delays on the Van Wyck Expressway this weekend.

There will be lane and exit ramp closures starting Friday night.

The Department of Transportation says some northbound and some southbound lanes will be closed between Exit 4 at Liberty Avenue to Exit 6 at Jamaica Avenue.

Southbound, there will be a single-lane closure beginning near Jamaica Avenue, and a full roadway closure between Exit 6 (Jamaica Avenue) and Exit 5 (Atlantic Avenue). Traffic will be diverted onto the service road, and motorists will be able to get back on the expressway near 95th Street.

Northbound, all traffic will be shifted to the west onto the closed southbound roadway in the area beneath the overhead railroad bridges and will return to the northbound roadway near 90th Avenue.

Crews will be working to replace a Long Island Rail Road bridge.

The Van Wyck closure goes through Monday morning.