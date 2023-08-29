1 hurt when driver slams into Long Island doctor's office

Driver slams into back of doctor's office in Valley Stream; 1 hurt

Driver slams into back of doctor's office in Valley Stream; 1 hurt

Driver slams into back of doctor's office in Valley Stream; 1 hurt

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. -- One person was hurt when a driver slammed into a doctor's office on Long Island on Tuesday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on West Merrick Road in Valley Stream.

Police say a 74-year-old man was trying to park behind the building when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pediatrician's office.

A female employee, who was inside the building at the time, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for arm and abdominal pain. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver refused medical attention.

Police say no criminality is expected at this time.