Valentine's Day in NYC: Unique ways to celebrate with lovers, friends and even haters

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Forget the flowers and chocolates this Valentine's Day, we have some unique ways to celebrate the holiday.

Time Out New York Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by to share her list of activities. 

The first event at the South Street Seaport takes us back in time all the way to the 1800s. 

The Beatles say "All you need is love," and you can sing along to that classic and others at her next event. 

For those who like to celebrate with their friends, she also has an event for you in Tribeca. 

Lastly, for those not feeling the love this year, show someone they're not so special at the Bronx Zoo. 

CLICK HERE for her full list of events. 

First published on February 10, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

