2 shot near Brooklyn subway station; gunman sought

NEW YORK -- Two people were shot just feet from a Brooklyn subway station Thursday night.

It happened on Malcolm X Boulevard near Decatur street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.

The 29-year-old victim left the scene and managed to make it to the Utica Avenue station, where he sought help.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. The 45-year-old man was last reported to be in stable condition, and the 29-year-old man is reportedly in critical condition.

Police are searching for at least one gunman.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet known.