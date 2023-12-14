2 shot near Brooklyn subway station; gunman sought
NEW YORK -- Two people were shot just feet from a Brooklyn subway station Thursday night.
It happened on Malcolm X Boulevard near Decatur street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:45 p.m.
Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.
The 29-year-old victim left the scene and managed to make it to the Utica Avenue station, where he sought help.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals. The 45-year-old man was last reported to be in stable condition, and the 29-year-old man is reportedly in critical condition.
Police are searching for at least one gunman.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet known.
