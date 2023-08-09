Utah man accused of making threats against President Biden, New York lawmakers shot dead by FBI agents

Federal agents kill man in Utah who they say made threats against Biden

Federal agents kill man in Utah who they say made threats against Biden

Federal agents kill man in Utah who they say made threats against Biden

NEW YORK -- A man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was shot dead by FBI agents on Wednesday.

The FBI said it happened at around 6 a.m. in Provo, Utah. Special agents said they tried to arrest a man named Craig Robertson, just hours before the president was expected to land in Utah.

Investigators said he posted online Monday that he'd be digging out his sniper for Biden's visit.

Federal investigators said photos Robertson posted showed "his ability to conduct sniper tactics."

Court records show he posted other pictures of guns online, including one with the disturbing caption: "Long-range Democrat, hypocrite eradicator."

He also made multiple violent threats against Bragg and posted about New York Attorney General Letitia James, again mentioning a sniper's bullet.

Investigators said he threatened to kill FBI agents and posted that he'd use a sniper rifle when Biden arrived in Utah.

CBS New York is still trying to figure out what exactly led up to the shooting, but prosecutors said he posted on July 27 that he'd be ready with a loaded gun if the FBI dropped by.

U.S. Attorneys also said he threatened California Gov. Gavin Newson and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.