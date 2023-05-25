Watch CBS News
New submarine to be named USS Long Island, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new submarine will be called the USS Long Island, U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Thursday. 

Del Toro made the announcement on the deck of the USS Wasp at Pier 88. 

"Long Islanders have stood up to the call of duty, whether it's serving with George Washington, throughout all the many different conflicts of our nation's history, World War I and World War II, and it's to them, to their service, to their commitment," said Del Toro, who grew up in Hell's Kitchen

The USS Long Island will take years to be built and commissioned. 

May 25, 2023

