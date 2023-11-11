Veterans Day commemorated aboard USS Intrepid

NEW YORK -- Veterans Day was commemorated aboard the USS Intrepid on Saturday.

A wreath was laid in the Hudson River, and visitors at Pier 86 on Manhattan's West Side had the chance to thank military veterans, including former crew members of the Intrepid.

Navy leaders also acknowledged those currently on active duty stationed all over the world.

"Today, tens of thousands of America's finest young men and women are deployed, defending us overseas and domestically ... We gather together to pause, to reflect and offer our gratitude to so many who have volunteered to serve this greatest country," Rear Admiral Wesley R. McCall said.

Museum entrance to the Intrepid is free for all veterans and active duty military members.