What are the best colleges in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut? U.S. News & World Report releases 2024 rankings

As cost of college soars, here are some ways to secure a scholarship

NEW YORK -- U.S. News & World Report released its 2024 college rankings Tuesday, and some Tri-State Area schools ranked among the best in the world.

This year's report evaluated over 2,250 colleges and universities across over 100 countries.

What are the best colleges in New York?

The top 10 colleges across the state of New York, according to U.S. News & World Report, are as follows:

Columbia University in New York City Cornell University in Ithaca New York University in New York City University of Rochester in Rochester Stony Brook University -- SUNY in Stony Brook Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy Syracuse University in Syracuse Binghamton University -- SUNY in Binghamton University at Buffalo -- SUNY in Buffalo Fordham University in New York City

Columbia University also ranked ninth in Best Global Universities, and Cornell University tied for 19th with University of Michigan.

What are the best colleges in New Jersey?

These schools were named the best in New Jersey:

Princeton University in Princeton Rutgers University -- New Brunswick in Piscataway Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken Rutgers University -- Newark in Newark New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark Rutgers University -- Camden in Camden Seton Hall University in South Orange Stockton University in Galloway Montclair State University in Montclair Rowan University in Glassboro

Princeton University was also ranked at number 18 for Best Global Universities.

What are the best colleges in Connecticut?

These ten Connecticut schools took the top spots in U.S. News & World Report's rankings:

Yale University in New Haven University of Connecticut in Storrs Fairfield University in Fairfield Quinnipac University in Hamden Sacred Heart University in Fairfield University of Hartford in West Hartford University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport Wesleyan University in Middletown Trinity College in Hartford Connecticut College in New London

Yale University also ranked 10th in Best Global Universities.

How does U.S. News & World Report rank colleges?

U.S. News & World Report says they judged schools based on 13 factors, including global and regional research reputations, publications, books and conferences.