U.S. men suffer first 2026 World Cup loss, 3-2 to Turkey, before heading to knockout round

The U.S. national team lost 3-2 to Turkey Thursday night in the 2026 Men's World Cup, but the Americans will still advance to the Round of 32 after securing two wins in their group.

The U.S. team took an early lead at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, scoring within the first three minutes, but Turkey answered minutes later with its first goal of the 2026 World Cup.

Turkey's Kaan Ayhan scored on the final kick of the match for its only win so far in the tournament.

The U.S. men's team had already clinched its spot in the knockout round with its 2-0 win over Australia on Friday. The U.S. dominated Paraguay 4-1 in its opener.

The only other times the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team has won two matches in a single World Cup tournament were in 1930 and 2002.

The Americans will begin the Round of 32 in Santa Clara, California, on July 1. If they win, they'll go to Seattle for the Round of 16. Win that, and it'll be off to Inglewood for the quarterfinals. And if they rack up another victory, Arlington, Texas, will be calling for the semifinals.

The U.S. men have only won a single knockout-stage match in all their World Cup appearances, a 2-0 victory over Mexico in 2002.

U.S. Coach Mauricio Pochettino's team will meet Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Pochettino fielded nine new starters for this low-stakes game, but Christian Pulisic entered in the 58th minute. He hadn't played since the first half of the Americans' opener due to a calf injury.

United States' Sebastian Berhalter (14) and Turkey's Salih Ozcan battle for the ball during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., June 25, 2026. Andre Penner / AP photo

CBSSports.com's Pardeep Cattry wrote that the match "offered a stark reminder that the USMNT are one team with their best players and an entirely different team without them, their bench perhaps not as deep as it had seemed in the wins over Paraguay and Australia."

Arda Güler and Orkun Kökçü scored in the first half of a resilient performance by Turkey, which had already been eliminated after losing its first two matches despite largely dominating both statistically.

Turkey improbably won in the eighth minute of stoppage time when Can Uzun got the ball in space on the back post and pushed it past sprawling goalkeeper Matt Turner to Ayhan, who slid to knock it home.

The game's meaninglessness didn't matter to the raucous sellout crowd that packed SoFi Stadium — dubbed Los Angeles Stadium by FIFA for the World Cup.

The American team's fan base has been energized by its strong start to this home World Cup — and this Los Angeles-area crowd was still chanting and standing when Berhalter airmailed a long corner to Trusty, who made the stadium shake when he banged it home inside the back post.

Trusty's goal was the Americans' seventh of the tournament, tying their scoring record for any World Cup before knockout play even begins. It was also the 173rd goal of this tournament, breaking the record for the most combined goals scored in a World Cup set in Qatar four years ago — and doing it in four fewer matches.

Turkey evened it in the 10th minute with an excellent two-man game from Baris Alper Yilmaz and Güler, the 21-year-old Real Madrid rising star.

Güler then set up another goal in the 31st minute with a pass that eventually led to Kökçü's close-range shot. Turkey scored on both of its shots on net in the first half.

Berhalter tied it in the 49th minute by running on to a loose ball about 20 yards from the net for a vicious strike.

Pulisic replaced Tim Weah in the 58th minute for his first game action since the first half of their 4-1 victory over Paraguay nearly two weeks ago.

Pulisic said this week that he is ready to play again after coming out at halftime with a calf injury in the Americans' home World Cup opener. The AC Milan midfielder entered the 2-2 game to an enormous roar, and he created a scoring opportunity just a couple of minutes later with a dynamic run down the left side.

Pulisic nearly scored again in the 63rd minute, but his quick shot off a nice pass from Berhalter was knocked off the goalpost by Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, and Brenden Aaronson botched the resulting sitter.